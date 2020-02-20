When is Formula 1 testing? How to watch F1 testing on TV and online

Formula 1 is back with winter testing ahead of the 2020 season.

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are all back on the track in Barcelona ahead of the fresh campaign.

Testing gives a chance for teams to experiment and tinker with their cars before lights out in the Australian Grand Prix to get the full action underway next month.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about Formula 1 testing in 2020.

When is Formula 1 testing?

All GMT

Formula 1 testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya #1

Friday 19th February – Sunday 21st February

8:00am-12:00pm and 1:00pm-5:00pm

Formula 1 testing – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya #2

Friday 26th February – Sunday 28th February

8:00am-12:00pm and 1:00pm-5:00pm

Watch Formula 1 testing on TV and online

Every moment of Formula 1 testing will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 at the times stated above.

Sky customers can individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can watch testing with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

When does the Formula 1 season start?

