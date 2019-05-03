Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY match live on TV and online
Championship football is televised throughout the year on UK TV channels and we have a comprehensive guide to watch every moment live including kick-off times and how to tune in
The stage is set, the final day of the 2018/19 Championship season has arrived and there is still plenty to play for.
Daniel Farke’s attacking Norwich side are one point away from clinching the title, and Sheffield United will join them in the Premier League next season.
Leeds will be determined to earn a point to secure their third-place status as they face the play-offs.
Derby, Middlesbrough and Bristol City are scrapping for the final play-off place, though the relegation battle is already over.
Televised fixtures have been confirmed for the final day as another dramatic campaign draws to a close.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship fixtures live on TV and online this season.
Championship fixtures live on TV in 2018/19
Sunday 5th May
All kick-off times are 12:30pm
Aston Villa v Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City
Brentford v Preston North End
Derby County v West Brom – LIVE on Sky Sports Football/NOW TV from 12:00pm
Hull City v Bristol City
Ipswich Town v Leeds United
Nottingham Forest v Bolton Wanderers
Reading v Birmingham City
Rotherham United v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers
Stoke City v Sheffield United
Wigan Athletic v Millwall
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.