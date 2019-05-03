Championship TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky listings for EVERY match live on TV and online

The stage is set, the final day of the 2018/19 Championship season has arrived and there is still plenty to play for.

Daniel Farke’s attacking Norwich side are one point away from clinching the title, and Sheffield United will join them in the Premier League next season.

Leeds will be determined to earn a point to secure their third-place status as they face the play-offs.

Derby, Middlesbrough and Bristol City are scrapping for the final play-off place, though the relegation battle is already over.

Televised fixtures have been confirmed for the final day as another dramatic campaign draws to a close.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship fixtures live on TV and online this season.

Championship fixtures live on TV in 2018/19

Sunday 5th May All kick-off times are 12:30pm Aston Villa v Norwich City Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City Brentford v Preston North End Derby County v West Brom – LIVE on Sky Sports Football/NOW TV from 12:00pm Hull City v Bristol City Ipswich Town v Leeds United Nottingham Forest v Bolton Wanderers Reading v Birmingham City Rotherham United v Middlesbrough Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers Stoke City v Sheffield United Wigan Athletic v Millwall

