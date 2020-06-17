Neighbours celebrates Pride with a very special guest

While things have been dark and dramatic of late on Neighbours, one of the reasons it’s so popular is its ability to change gears and just give us a good time.

That’s exactly what happens next week when UK viewers are treated to episodes celebrating Pride, which are slightly delayed due to the current delay in transmission over here.

After appearing last year when Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka (Matt Wilson and Takaya Honda) celebrated the day in Sydney, this year RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Courtney Act makes her way to them as she is recruited to host the celebrations at Lassiters. Only one Ramsay Street resident makes a fool of himself by not knowing that Courtney is really Sean Janek.

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) waits for a meeting with Courtney but when Sean approaches him, he is quick to dismiss him and his rudeness nearly costs him dearly as it is left to Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) to smooth things over and keep him on board.



Paul is made to pay though as when it comes time for rainbow bingo, he is roped in to be the ball boy – and has a surprisingly good time in the process. However, it is not just Paul who joins in the fun as both Sheila Canning (Collette Mann) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) end up taking to the stage in full drag make-up and costume… and they both put on quite the show!

While everyone is enjoying the festivities of the day, there is one guest who is not all that comfortable with the community he has been introduced to. Whilst Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) is thrilled her dad, Grant, has visited her and agreed to attend pride, she is unaware that he is actually in town for reasons other than her.

When Dipi Rebechhi (Sharon Johal) warns him not to let her down, he agrees to go to the celebrations but is noticeably uncomfortable with the crowd gathered, and even more so when he meets Mackenzie’s boyfriend, Richie.

While Grant does make some moves that give Mackenzie confidence that he is finally accepting her for who she is, his uneasiness does seem to indicate that he is only doing so to take the pressure off that Dipi is putting on him. How will Mackenzie feel when she learns the truth, and will it forever put an end to any relationship with her father?

