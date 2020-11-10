6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Cleo returns and Sid needs rehab

Kurt, Silas, Theresa, Ste – the stream of Hollyoaks comebacks continues this week when Cleo McQueen returns to the village, as actress Nadine Mulkerrin’s real-life maternity leave ends. How will Scott Drinkwell-Deveraux (Ross Adams) and Mitchell Drinkwell-Deveraux (Imran Adams) react to see her again?

Also, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) faces the fallout of his accident, Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) takes on the drug dealers and the truth about Lisa Loveday’s murder could be exposed. It’s all go.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 16th – 20th November 2020.

Cleo is back – but is she the blackmailer?

Betrayed and humiliated Cleo left Hollyoaks a year ago after finding out her fiancé was firmly in the closet and secretly cheating with her best mate. Now she’s back to find Mitchell and Scott are newly-weds, so will she ruin the boys’ happy ending?

Of course not, this is sweet-natured Cleo we’re talking about, the least antagonistic of the mardy McQueen clan. She’s remarkably calm and accepting of her ex’s new life, and decides to let go of any grudges and gives the couple her blessing. Cousin Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) smells a rat, though, when she figures out the creepy threatening doll has gone quiet since Cleo came home. Is this zen act a front, and could she be the blackmailer?

Sid goes to rehab

Following the shocking events of last week’s drug binge and subsequent accident, Sid struggles in the aftermath as it dawns on him how big an impact his injury will have. Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has to break the news, and it’s too much for Sid to swallow.

Jordan Price (Connor Calland) is riddled with guilt over the part he played in his cousin’s nightmare and is desperate to help, only for protective Ste to order him to stay away while shellshocked Sid is carted off to rehab. This is a reality check for Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) whose cocky facade falls as she realises the dangerous consequences of dealing. Telling county lines boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) she’s getting out of the game, Jules quickly learns she’s in too deep.

Marnie takes on county lines drug boss

Concerned Nancy Osbourne (Jessica Fox) calls a mothers’ meeting to unite the local parents in the face of the county lines scourge corrupting their kids. Marnie is mortified as she works out Juliet has been groomed, and is now embroiled with the criminal element that has infiltrated the community. It’s happened right under her nose, which is usually pointed to the sky as she’s such a snooty mare, so no wonder she missed the signs.

Brave Marn arranges to meet scary Victor with the intention of ordering him to leave her stepdaughter/granddaughter (we still can’t work it out) alone, putting herself in terrible danger. Can anyone come to her rescue?

Toby kills Mitchell?

Secrets, and dead bodies, never stay buried for long in soaps, and this week Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) hears worrying news from the scene of his chilling crime that means cousin Lisa Loveday’s corpse could be unearthed. He needs to get a shovel, sharpish.

Toby’s temper caused Lisa’s untimely death on Mitchell’s wedding day, and him and sister Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) shoved her in the grounds of the posh hotel venue before dusting the dirt off their party frocks and returning to the reception disco in time for the Grease megamix. As the sinister siblings are forced to move the body, third triplet Mitchell stumbles upon the terrible truth… Unsuspecting Mitchell was his brother’s intended target on his big day – will killer Toby finally get his guy? Seems likely, with Adams exiting the cast imminently.

Sienna gets obsessed with Faith

We could’ve cleaned up at the bookies’ if we’d bet on Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) doing an about-turn on the surrogacy agreement and decided to keep baby Faith for herself. As the dust settles on Lib’s difficult decision, it’s time for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) to move on from the idea of bringing up baby.

That’s easier said than done for heartbroken Sienna, who is desperate to still be part of the little girl’s life even if she can’t be her mummy. Brody, just out of hospital after that nasty car crash, fears his fragile girlfriend who’s obsession with Faith starts to spiral. Manipulating Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) into letting her spend time with the newborn behind Liberty’s back, is Sienna reverting back to her baby stealing bad girl ways?

Friday Favourites: Sol is released from prison

Remember Sol Patrick? The cockney bad boy is back on our screens in this week’s Friday Favourites which airs a vintage episode from 1999 featuring the wayward former stepson of Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna), memorably played by Paul Danan who was launched into tabloid notoriety by the role. Naughty Sol is released from prison but it’s unlikely he’s turned over a new leaf. Elsewhere, young Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) fears his video shop empire is under threat (yes, it really is the 90s) and even younger Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) clashes with bullying boyfriend Sean over his treatment of baby Holly (who turns 23 next month, a sobering thought for longtime fans).

