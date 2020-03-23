Hollyoaks will air companion show following news it will only air three episodes a week

Hollyoaks will launch a companion show on E4 to fill the gap left by its reduced episode run.

Advertisement

The series will air only three episodes per week as the filming has halted on the soap due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Monday 30th March, the long-running Channel 4 series will only air from Monday to Wednesday, in a bid to keep the show on television for as long as possible.

Fortunately, Hollyoaks fans will still be able to get a daily fix of the popular programme as the companion show, Hollyoaks Favourites, will air on E4 on Thursdays and Fridays beginning next week.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

It will feature introductions from stars Kieron Richardson and Jorgie Porter, and give fans the chance to revisit some of the soap’s biggest moments, starting with the legendary wedding of Mercedes and Dr Browning.

A spokesperson for Hollyoaks said: “Soaps are an important part of people’s lives and we have 25 years of Hollyoaks Favourites to revisit over coming weeks, celebrating the history of the show that you love.

“We will remain as present as ever on our social platforms so please keep in touch with us here, stay safe and take care of yourselves. Thank you for your ongoing support.”

Advertisement

Hollyoaks will remain in its 6:30pm time slot on Channel 4