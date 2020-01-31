Scott prepares to leave Hollyoaks with Azim – will Mitchell stop him?
It's crunch time as an ultimatum is issued
Fed up of waiting for ex-lover Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) to come out of the closet, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has moved on with new man Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu).
In next week’s Hollyoaks the bubbly barista prepares to leave for London to live with his wedding planner fella, but in Tuesday 4th February’s E4 showing he gives the tormented medic one last chance – if he kisses him in public and admit he’s gay, he’ll stay in the village…
- Hollyoaks: who is leaving, joining and returning to the cast?
- Hollyoaks cast speak out on county lines storyline: “I hope we scare the bejesus out of teenagers!”
- Hollyoaks’ Imran Adams teases huge revelation for Mitchell and secret twin Toby: “The country’s jaws will drop!”
“I think Scott could have been a bit easier on Mitchell,” Adams admits to RadioTimes.com. “Coming out is such a hard thing, and people have to do it when they feel ready. But Scott has put up with a lot from Mitchell, it’s been months.
“Scott was thrilled when Mitchell said he’d come out to his mum, then he found out he hadn’t told his granddad – that’s when Scott realised he wasn’t totally ready and decided to be with Azim.”
Fans will be hoping Dr Deveraux can finally make peace with his sexuality and be with Scott, who he first fell for when he was in his drag queen persona ‘Anita Tinkle’, who makes a return this week. “Even though most of Scott and Mitchell’s relationship has been behind closed doors, when they’re in their little bubble together I think that’s the happiest Scott is,” continues Adams.
“Even though Azim ticks all the boxes, and they are a really good match, he doesn’t ignite the fire like Mitchell does.”
While it’s looking hopeful for the star-crossed lovers to reunite, Mitchell’s vengeful secret twin Toby Faroe, who Martine gave away at birth, and sinister wife Celeste Faroe are plotting from the sidelines to devastate the Deverauxs by exposing the sexuality secret. Will they execute their plan and stand in the way of true love?
Soon to arrive in the village to shift the family dynamic even more is Mitchell and Toby’s estranged father, Felix Westwood, who will be played by star signing Richard Blackwood. “He’s loving it,” says Adams of his new co-star. “I’ve met Richard before, we did Big Brother’s Bit on the Side together a couple of years ago. I’m so happy he’s joining the show.
“If Mitchell finds out about his dad and that Toby is his twin, he’ll have more in common with Scott as he discovered in his twenties he was adopted and had to deal with all of that. I just hope Mitchell has a nicer experience with his dad than what Scott did with his mum.
“Felix is going to be an interesting character, and I think Scott could be won over quicker than Mitchell!”
Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.