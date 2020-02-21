Emmerdale hostage drama: Is the end is nigh for Vanessa?

Events took a dramatic turn for the worse for Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) on Friday (21st February) in Emmerdale as her captor Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) suddenly changed his plans and decided it was time to kill her.

The police are onto rapist Pierce after his ex-wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) alerted them when she came across the note he’d creepily sent her with a bouquet of flowers.

Rhona was shocked to the core as all the bizarre events of the past few weeks, which started after Pierce was released from prison and began stalking her, suddenly made sense.

“Now that the police are on my case it changes everything,” Pierce told Vanessa who is still terrified that he has already harmed her four year-old Johnny who is sedated upstairs. “Very soon I’ll have Rhona back, you’ll have served your purpose and your work here will be done.”

The deluded ex-lawyer is convinced that Vanessa will act as a go-between as he tries to woo back ex-wife Rhona who he appears to have forgotten he raped.

Elsewhere Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) checked himself out of rehab early. He assured sister Priya (Fiona Wade) that he was ready to make the most of his latest second chance. Whether he will be able to convince Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), remains to be seen.

From his hospital bed Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) did the right thing by Cain (Jeff Hordley) and backed up his story about the shooting, much to the fury of his mum Cara who smelled a Dingle-shaped pistol brandishing rat.

“I did you wrong,” said Nate. “I owe you that much.”

Cain was so moved he poured his son a glass of water. Could this be family reconciliation of the year?

