Emmerdale airs Jessie Dingle’s final scenes as Sandra Marvin leaves the cast

Jessie Dingle has bid an emotional farewell to Emmerdale as Sandra Marvin’s final scenes aired on Monday 16th September.

The actress, who joined the show in 2017, announced her decision to quit earlier in the summer, and she left the village for a new job in Dubai after husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) discovered she’d cheated on him with old flame Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

However, her exit has been somewhat eclipsed by the recent sacking of Asan N’Jie who plays her on-screen son Ellis Chapman, following his altercation with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards.

Ellis, along with brother Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and stepsister April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), waved Jessie off in a cab in emotional scenes shot several weeks before the incident that saw the actor’s contract terminated with immediate effect by ITV bosses.

As Emmerdale films around six weeks in advance fans, and N’Jie was so swiftly dismissed there was presumably no time to write him out properly, fans are waiting to see how the character’s sudden absence will be addressed.

Maybe he’ll follow cheating Jessie to Dubai?

Discussing her departure when it was confirmed, Marvin said: It’s been an amazing time on Emmerdale but I’m excited to see what the future could hold. It was a really hard one as I love soaps and I always dreamed of being in one. I’ve had the most fantastic time.”

Marvin appears alongside fellow soap star Beverley Callard, aka Corrie’s Liz McDonald, in new musical The Thunder Girls at the Lowry Theatre which opens later this month.

