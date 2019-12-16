Kidnap horror for Jack – first look at Phil’s doomed revenge in EastEnders

In a case of crossed wires that could have potentially fatal consequences, EastEnders‘ Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) arranges for Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to be kidnapped on Tuesday 17th December so he can get revenge for knocking up his wife Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) – except Jack is not the secret baby daddy and has no idea what he’s about to be accused of…

Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) insisted that Mel Owen revealed shortly before her death that Phil was not the father of Sharon’s unborn child. At first Phil put the rantings of his unstable ex down to her penchant for stirring it, but his own suspicions have led to him believing the claims and he’s on a mission to discover the true paternity.

Unfortunately him and son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) have got the wrong end of the stick and are convinced Sharon’s ex Jack’s super sperm has struck again, but fans know the true culprit is Phil’s future son-in-law Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) – the father of Mr Mitchell’s new granddaughter Peggy.

New images ahead of the episode show the oblivious copper accosted by two thugs who then cover his face and bundle the buff bloke into the back of a van, ready to deliver him to Phil – who’s got a loaded gun fresh out of the jiffy bag…

Jack finds himself in grave danger with his life hanging in the balance, but how far is Phil prepared to go before Jack can convince him he’s way off the mark? Or could Jack end up buried in that pit of doom in the Arches for no reason?

Phil will eventually put the pieces together correctly on Christmas Eve when he deduces Keanu is the guilty party, and unleashes his full fury on him and Sharon that make his plan for Jack look like a cosy little chat…

