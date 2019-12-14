In case you've not been paying attention, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) has been having an affair with Phil's wife Sharon (Letitia Dean), while also dating Phil's daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper). As if that weren't bad enough, both women are also now pregnant by Keanu.

Having realised that Sharon's baby isn't his, Phil (Steve McFadden) will be on the warpath this Christmas and it looks like son Ben (Max Bowden) is looking to help put Keanu six feet under, telling his dad, "He will not outlive Christmas."

Phil is also seen confronting Sharon ("Worth it, was he?!" he growls) and tossing a chair across the room, while elsewhere in the trailer, Martin Fowler (James Bye) looks to be having a very un-merry Christmas and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is seen confronting wife Linda (Kellie Bright) over her alcoholism.

Looks like a typically cheery December in Walford then!

