EastEnders delivering high drama is as much of a Christmas tradition as turkey and tinsel, and the BBC staple promises to pull out all the stops this year as one of the biggest soap secrets of 2019 is set to explode.

Phil Mitchell will discover that Keanu Taylor is the father of wife Sharon Mitchell's baby, sparking a chain of game-changing events that make Walford a dangerous place to be… Elsewhere, Lee Carter returns as mum Linda ends up in a desperate situation thanks to her booze addiction, the Taylors have some unexpected guests for Christmas dinner, and one family in Albert Square has a score to settle.