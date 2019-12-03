When is EastEnders on over Christmas 2019? Final BBC One schedule confirmed
Your full guide to all the Walford festive drama
EastEnders delivering high drama is as much of a Christmas tradition as turkey and tinsel, and the BBC staple promises to pull out all the stops this year as one of the biggest soap secrets of 2019 is set to explode.
Phil Mitchell will discover that Keanu Taylor is the father of wife Sharon Mitchell's baby, sparking a chain of game-changing events that make Walford a dangerous place to be… Elsewhere, Lee Carter returns as mum Linda ends up in a desperate situation thanks to her booze addiction, the Taylors have some unexpected guests for Christmas dinner, and one family in Albert Square has a score to settle.
Plan your viewing guide with our handy festive guide below!
The EastEnders Christmas and New Year schedule plays out as follows:
Monday 23rd December - 8pm, BBC One
Christmas Eve - 7:30pm, BBC One
Christmas Day - 9:30pm, BBC One (60-minute episode)
Boxing Day - 9pm, BBC One (60-minute episode)
Friday 27th - 8pm, BBC One
Monday 30th December - 8pm, BBC One
New Year's Eve - 7:30pm, BBC One
New Year's Day - 8pm, BBC One (60-minute episode)
Thursday 2nd January - 7:30pm, BBC One
Friday 3rd January - 8pm, BBC One
