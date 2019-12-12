Thursday 12th December's doof-doof saw Phil confide in son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) that he is now convinced Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) was telling the truth all along about Sharon cheating on him and getting pregnant by her mystery lover.

New pictures from the episode airing on Friday 13th December show father and son doing their best Miss Marple as they gather evidence to prove the theory that Mrs M has been unfaithful, only to mistakenly identify Sharon's former fiance as her fling.

Noticing recent cosy exchanges and basically putting two and two together to make 53, Phil is on a mission to get the truth out of Jack, whatever it takes… Ben confronts the ex-cop but how far will the Mitchell men go before realising they've made a terrible mistake? Will Jack even live to tell the tale…?

More like this

The exposure of the Sheanu secret is the big focus for the all-important Christmas Day episode, with the fallout set to be huge and ultimately leading to Keanu and Phil's daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper), who has just given birth to Mr Taylor's daughter Peggy, both leaving the show.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers