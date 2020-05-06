Coronation Street boss promises Geoff Metcalfe will be punished for Yasmeen Metcalfe abuse

Geoff Metcalfe’s (Ian Bartholemew) story so far has been anything but predictable with the evil abuser stepping up his campaign of torment against Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King).

Advertisement

But there is one thing Coronation Street viewers can be sure of – there will be no redemption when this story comes to a close.

Friday night’s (1st May) episode was the most dramatic in the storyline yet as Geoff pushed Yasmeen too far. Disturbing scenes saw him lash out in all his fury after publicly shaming her in the Rovers.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Yasmeen, in a moment of madness, reached for a wine bottle and during his tirade, smashed him around the head and punctured his neck with it.

Viewers know that Geoff survived the attack but for Yasmeen, her problems are only getting worse.

She has been arrested for the assault and due to her admitting what she did when calling 999, it doesn’t look promising that she will avoid a stint in prison.

As for Geoff, whilst there is still plenty more story to tell with him as he grapples with Yasmeen’s legal problems, what there won’t be is redemption, as show boss Iain MacLeod has ruled out the possibility of the show ever exploring that possibility.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other journalists, MacLeod said: “Typically, abusers of this type do not get better and I think it would be, possibly, a dangerous message to send that these people change.” He added that while there may be a percentage of people that do, most perpetrators do not end up seeing the error of their ways.

MacLeod went on to say that he would be wary of taking the story down that road as he wouldn’t want to influence anyone in the audience who was going through an abusive situation. “I don’t want to give any real abusers out there in the world the opportunity to go ‘look at Geoff, he’s managed to turn his life around’ so no, I don’t think we’ll be seeing any redemption for Geoff”.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.