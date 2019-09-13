Coronation Street airs Kate Connor exit as actress Faye Brookes leaves the cast

Kate Connor has officially left Coronation Street, with her final scenes airing in an hour-long episode as she left Weatherfield to go travelling, marking the end of Faye Brookes’ four-year tenure in the role.

Advertisement

The character’s doomed romance with Rana Habeeb made her one half of one of the soap’s most popular couples of recent years, dubbed ‘Rana’ by adoring fans. Sadly, the pair were torn apart when Rana was killed off in March 2019 in the Underworld factory roof collapse disaster.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Deciding to see the world, as she and Rana had originally intended, Kate bid an emotional farewell to the cobbles in a low-key send-off in the Rovers, with dad Johnny Connor, stepmum Jenny Connor, sister Carla Connor and ex-girlfriend Sophie Webster among those present.

Soph had considered accompanying her friend on her trip, but decided to stick around and enrol on a business management course instead.

Kate leaves not realising that builder Gary Windass was responsible for sabotaging the factory roof that killed her fiancee on their wedding day. Earlier this week the guilty tradesman secretly slipped £1,000 into her handbag by way of an apology, which Kate mistakenly thought was donated by Jenny.

Will Kate Connor ever come back to Coronation Street?

With the door left open, could Ms Connor return if the truth about Gary’s involvement with Rana’s demise ever comes out?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards 2019 in June, Brookes revealed it was her decision to leave: “It’s the end of my contract naturally. Without Rana it feels like Kate needs to go and pursue other things, she has been through a lot and there is only so much she can do in Weatherfield.

“I think she needs a bit of a break from being around grief – I’ve cried a lot!”

Grieving Rana fans can catch Brookes in pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarves at the Birmingham Hippodrome, which runs from 21st December-2nd February 2020.

Advertisement