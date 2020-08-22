Casualty airs final episode before a break, but when will it return?

While most other continuously running UK shows have resumed production in recent weeks, including Holby City, Casualty has not filmed any new scenes since lockdown began back in March.

Inevitably, despite taking a break for a few weeks earlier in the year, we were going to run out of episodes before too long and tonight is our last visit to the wards for a while.

But how long should we expect the show to remain off the air for?

Several storylines have been ramping up lately, including the secret surrounding Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima) and her hidden pregnancy, with Jan Jenning recently discovering that she is still pregnant – something the baby’s father, Ethan (George Rainsford) is unaware of. Look for this and many more stories to be left hanging after tonight’s episode concludes.

As for when we can expect Casualty back, our best guess would be to not expect any new episodes until early 2021. Given the turnaround needed to film and complete post-production of episodes, and the fact that filming is not set to resume until next month, a New Year comeback seems the most likely option- although we would not be surprised if they fought to get a Christmas episode ready to go.

When sister show, Holby City, returns, it will tackle the coronavirus head-on within its opening episode. Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios, recently gave us a hint of what to expect: “We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic, and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may.

It is not yet known if Casualty will also incorporate COVID into their storylines and that may depend on when the BBC expect it to return. It would be strange though for one of the shows not to at least mention it given they both share the same hospital.

