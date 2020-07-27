In the unique instalment, kicking off the show's return later this year with slightly shorter 40-minute episodes, Holby's CEO Max (Jo Martin) fights to keep the hospital stable amidst unprecedented times that put her staff under increasing pressure.

Tension mounts with colleague Ric (Hugh Quarshie) and the pair go head-to-head during one of the toughest times Holby City has ever faced. Can the stressed, bickering staff support work together to ensure the hospital survives?

Going forward, the impact of coronavirus on the NHS will continue to feature in scripts, as it was at the start of the crisis in March.

Kate Oates, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC Studios explains: "We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic, and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may.

"It's with great pleasure that we can open the doors at our Elstree set today to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City."

As with continuing drama stablemate EastEnders, which returned to filming at the end of June, strict safety and social distancing guidelines are in place on set to ensure the series is produced in a responsible manner within current government guidelines.

Holby took a short transmission break in mid-April, and returned in early June with the remainder of episodes completed before the lockdown. The series continues to air weekly, but the BBC has not confirmed an exact date of when new episodes will be shown or if there is to be another transmission break.

Holby City airs on Tuesdays on BBC One – find out what else is on with our TV Guide.