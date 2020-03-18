ITV announces scheduling change for Coronation Street and Emmerdale during coronavirus pandemic

ITV has announced there will be a change to the scheduling pattern of both Coronation Street and Emmerdale amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From 30th March, Emmerdale will air on Monday to Friday at 7pm while Coronation Street will broadcast new episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30pm.

However despite BBC closing down filming on all of its continuous dramas, ITV has said that for the time being its production teams are still filming new episodes of its soaps. Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

A statement from ITV read, “The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows.

“Whilst carefully adhering to the latest health advice from the Government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds.

“With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer.

“With effect from Monday 30th March Coronation Street and Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.”

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page and our Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.