Everything you need to know about BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2019

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend is back for its sixteenth outing – and this year, it’s, well, bigger than ever!

The two-day festival features some of the world’s biggest and best-loved acts performing, with Little Mix, Stormzy and Miley Cyrus all set to take the stage; this time, taking place in Middlesbrough.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event…

When is BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend?

The music festival will take place on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May 2019.

Where will it be held?

Ever moving, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend has no fixed location, being held in a different city each year.

For 2019, the festival will be held in Stewart Park in Middlesbrough, the first time it’s taken place here.

Who will be performing at the Big Weekend?

The line-up up for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend is one of the most impressive yet, with a range of world-renowned artists taking to the stage.

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Stormzy and Mumford & Sons are at the top of the bill on Saturday, followed by Foals, Bring Me the Horizon, Anne-Marie, Charlie XCX and James Arthur.

Sunday sees The 1975, Little Mix and Catfish and the Bottlemen front and centre, alongside rapper Dave, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Twenty One Pilots, Sean Paul and Zara Larsson.

Meanwhile Mark Ronson and MK will join the festival for an extra night on on Friday 24th May.

A comprehensive list of everyone performing over the weekend is available here.

How do you get tickets?

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 14th March – they are £18 per ticket (plus a small ticket fee) and limited to two tickets per purchase. You may only apply for tickets for one day at a time.

There are 32,000 tickets available per day for the Big Weekend, but due to the popularity of the event, demand is expected to exceed supply.

Ticket are available on Ticketmaster, and are available for resale at face value should you suddenly find yourself unable to attend.

Some tickets have been specially reserved for those living under Middlesbrough Council, or those in the Teeside area – to apply for those tickets, you’ll need to enter your postcode.

A detailed guide for booking tickets is available here.

