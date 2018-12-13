Miley Cyrus confirms role in Black Mirror season 5

Accessibility Links

We always thought Hannah Montana had a touch of dystopia to it...

Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus has confirmed she’ll have a role in Black Mirror season five.

The musician and actress, who first rose to fame in her role as pop-star-in-disguise Hannah Montana, said she was “really proud” of her work on Charlie Brooker’s acclaimed dystopian series.

Speaking to American radio presenter Howard Stern, Cyrus teased a role “with a lot of dynamic” and a “lot of different sides”.

“I hate everything [I act in], but it was the first time I’ve left somewhere feeling really proud of my work…but you know if I like it that might mean it’s horrible,” she said.

She also explained that filming coincided with the wildfires in Malibu, which devastated her California home earlier this year.

“There’s a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time.

“But I learned a lot about myself, and I think I was able to use that and put that into it.”

The jury’s out on what kind of role Cyrus might play in the upcoming series. Maybe a pop star leading a double life in the suburbs? That sounds pretty dystopian to us.

