Animated Star Wars character comes to live-action in new The Mandalorian episode

A fan favourite character from animated Star Wars projects has made her live-action debut in Disney Plus series The Mandalorian.

Katee Sackhoff provided the voice of Bo-Katan Kryze in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and its follow-up series Star Wars: Rebels, with the character partly modelled on her real-life appearance.

This allowed her to easily reprise the role in The Mandalorian season two on Disney +, making a dramatic entrance in this week’s episode three, subtitled The Heiress. (Read our The Mandalorian review of the latest instalment.)

She is the third character from earlier Star Wars lore to appear in the second season, following a brief cameo from Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and the inclusion of Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), first introduced in a trilogy of Star Wars novels.

Those familiar with The Clone Wars and Rebels will know that Bo-Katan is a fierce Mandalorian warrior, who once fought alongside extremist group Death Watch before allying with the Jedi to defeat Darth Maul.

Most recently, she was seen uniting her divided people after coming into possession of the Darksaber, a weapon that is sacred to followers of the Mandalorian way of life.

However, as we have already seen in the Disney+ series, the formidable blade has fallen into the wrong hands – specifically, those of Giancarlo Esposito’s sinister Moff Gideon.

In the latest episode of The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan grills an imperial officer on its whereabouts, but he chooses to take his own life over giving her the information she needs.

Ultimately, she and the title character (played by Pedro Pascal) part ways amicably after she divulges the location of Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano, another popular figure from The Clone Wars.

With each episode of The Mandalorian being a largely self-contained story, it remains to be seen whether Bo-Katan will reappear before the season two finale – but her final line to Mando suggests that the two could well cross paths again.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus.