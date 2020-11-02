The Mandalorian release schedule – when does season 2 come to Disney Plus UK?

The Mandalorian season two has finally arrived on Disney+, with the first episode bringing our hero (pedro Pascal) and his tiny sidekick (Baby Yoda) to Tattooine for a showdown with a deadly sand worm, a wannabe Mando played by Timothy Olyphant and (possibly) the surprise return of Boba Fett.

But when can we watch new episodes of The Mandalorian? What time is it released on Disney Plus, and how many episodes will there be?

As with season one, The Mandalorian isn’t available for fans to watch all at once – instead, viewers will have to wait for weekly releases of the new series as Pascal’s mysterious bounty hunter searches for Jedi while dodging the evil Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

Check out full episode release details and timings below.

For fans wondering when is The Mandalorian set or looking for The Mandalorian season one recap, RadioTimes.com has you covered. You can also read our The Mandalorian review for season 2, episode 1 (beware spoilers!).

Read on for all you need to know about The Mandalorian season two schedule.

When does The Mandalorian season 2 air?

The Mandalorian season two began on Friday 30th October with a bumper 52-minute instalment, and weekly episodes will be released on every Friday thereafter.

The next episode will be released on Friday 6th November.

The first episode is apparently set to be a bumper 52-minute instalment, and will be available to UK subscribers from 8:00 AM on the day of release.

As for what to expect from the new episodes, it’s worth checking out the first-look season two trailer below:

What time will The Mandalorian release on Disney Plus UK?

New episodes of The Mandalorian will be released on Disney+ at 8:00 AM GMT on Fridays during season two – in other words, just in time to enjoy over your breakfast.

This release time has changed in the UK following the first episode’s release at 7:00 AM – this is due to the clocks going back in America following The Mandalorian season two’s premiere.

In the States, episodes will release at midnight PT and 3:00 AM ET, while fans in Australia will have episodes released at 6:00 PM on Fridays.

The weekly release schedule for each episode can be read above.

The Mandalorian release schedule

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 (The Marshal): Friday 30th October

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2 (The Confrontation): Friday 6th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3: Friday 13th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4: Friday 20th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5: Friday 27th November

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: Friday 4th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7: Friday 11th December

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 (finale): Friday, 18th December

Each episode of The Mandalorian season two will have a subtitle, just as the first batch did, but most of these have not been announced just yet in an effort to keep story details firmly under wraps.

That said, we do know that the series has some big character returns in store, from Temeura Morrison’s apparent reprisal of Boba Fett to Rosario Dawson’s debut as Ashoka Tano.

Showrunner Jon Favreau remains the key driving force behind this sci-fi epic, writing the majority of season two and taking on directing duties for the premiere.

Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa also return to put their stamp on the Star Wars universe, while directors Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) join the team.

Want more details about The Mandalorian release schedule, Boba Fett, the Darksaber, Moff Gideon, Ahsoka Tano and more? Check out our coverage across RadioTimes.com.

