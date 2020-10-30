Will there be a second season of Truth Seekers on Amazon?

Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, haunted houses, creepy plague doctor ghosts and flayed zombies: Amazon Prime Video’s Truth Seekers has it all. Considering this, there’s absolutely no shame in bingeing your way through the first season’s eight episodes in a single sitting.

Advertisement

However, after finishing, you’ve probably got one question on your mind (apart from if you should sleep with the lights on tonight): will there be a second season of Truth Seekers?

Here’s everything you need to know about the possible return of the Amazon horror-comedy caper.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a second season of Truth Seekers?

At the moment, Amazon Prime Video hasn’t commissioned a second season of Truth Seekers.

However, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have said they’d both be up for another run of the show. Speaking to RadioTimes.com on the Truth Seekers set, Pegg revealed: “I’m thinking at least three seasons.”

He added: “We have a multi-season arc. We have this idea of how they progress and who [the characters] become.

“I kind of like the idea of limited seasons. Because nowadays you get things that go on for 10 years and then they run out of steam or they get cancelled. Now we’re in the era of something being one season or two seasons, there aren’t really any rules any more. But if we can make a nice little one-to-three punch, that’ll be great. We’ll see how it goes!”

If other words, the ball’s completely in your court, Amazon.

When will a second season of Truth Seekers be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Without the second season officially given a green light, it’s difficult to give an accurate answer to this question. However, if commissioned soon, it’s certainly possible new episodes could arrive by early 2022.

Who could be in the cast of Truth Seekers season two?

Without giving too much away, most of the cast of season one are expected to return to their roles. This includes Nick Frost (Gus), Simon Pegg (‘Dave’), Elton (Simon Kayo) and Helen (Susan Wokoma).

Advertisement

Truth Seekers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 30th October 2020 – you can sign up for Prime with a free 30 day free trial.Check out our guides to the best movies on Amazon Prime and the best Amazon Prime series, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.