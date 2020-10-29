Lucifer writers finish working on final season of Netflix drama

The scripts for the last ever season of Netflix‘s Lucifer has been finalised, as the show’s team of writers officially parts ways.

Advertisement

Originally planned to end with Lucifer season five, the streaming service recommissioned the show for an additional series earlier this year, which is currently filming.

Now, it appears the epic finale is set in stone, as revealed by co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich in a tweet, which features the 18 writing staff blowing a kiss goodbye to the show’s fans (via a distanced Zoom call, of course).

“Last day in the Lucifer Writer’s Room,” Modrovich said. “These people inspire me beyond words. How is that a heart can feel so full and yet be breaking at the same time?”

Last day in the Lucifer Writer’s Room. These people inspire me beyond words. How is it that a heart can feel so full and yet be breaking at the same time? #ifuckinglovethemsomuch #imnotcryingyourecrying pic.twitter.com/y5TN6EKcwH — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) October 29, 2020

Previously, co-showrunner Joe Henderson has teased big things in store for fans in season six, revealing the extended episode count allows them to expand the scope of their story.

He told EW.com: “It’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me [is now] so much more interestingly that it breaks my heart to think we weren’t [originally] going to do it this way.”

In the meantime, fans are still waiting for the second half of Lucifer season five, which sees the eponymous Lord of Hell clash with his devious identical twin brother.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Lucifer’s brother isn’t the only celestial causing havoc on Earth though, as the midseason finale also saw Dennis Haysbert’s God come down from the heavens to intervene in his children’s conflict.

Suffice to say, we have plenty of Lucifer questions going into the second half of the season, which is expected to release sometime next year.

Advertisement

You can catch up on Lucifer seasons one-three on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Lucifer seasons four and five are available on Netflix. Check out the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix or visit our TV Guide for more to watch.