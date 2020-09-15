Accessibility Links

The Mandalorian hunts for Jedi in first season 2 trailer

The first trailer for The Mandalorian's second series has arrived ahead of its October release date.

The Mandalorian season 2

Disney has released the first trailer for The Mandalorian‘s much-anticipated second season, landing on Disney+ in October.

The trailer was shared by The Mandalorian’s official Twitter account along with the caption, “Wherever I go, he goes,” and, of course, features appearances from baby Yoda.

The clip sees the Armorer telling the title character: “Show me the one who’s safety deemed such destruction. You must reunite it with its own kind.

“The songs of aeons past tell of battles of Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi,” she says, to which the Mandalorian replies: “You expect me to search the galaxy and deliver this creature to a race of enemy sorcerers?

“This is the way,” she answers.

The trailer also shows Gore Keresh telling the Mandalorian: “You know this is no place for a child.

“Wherever I go, he goes,” he says.

“So I’ve heard.”

Set to be released on a weekly basis, season two of The Mandalorian will follow the Star Wars spin-off’s title character (Pedro Pascal) as he continues to protect The Child and discover its origins whilst dealing with new villain Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) – an ex-Imperial officer who wants to capture baby Yoda for his own sinister reasons.

The series’ star, Pascal, recently revealed that fans should expect to see “some pretty mind-blowing things” in season two. “I think expectations will be exceeded. [Fans’] love of Star Wars will be injected with steroids.”

Carl Weathers, who plays bounty hunter boss Greef Karga, and Cara Dune actor Gina Carano are set to return for the second season, which was luckily filmed before the coronavirus-induced lockdown brought the entertainment industry to a halt.

Back in March, various publications reported that Rosario Dawson had been cast as Jedi Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian – a character from animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The Mandalorian season two will arrive on Disney+ on Friday 30th October. Sign up to Disney+ for £59.99 a year and £5.99 a month. Check out our list of the best shows on Disney+ or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

The Mandalorian season 2
