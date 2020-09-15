Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim reveals truth behind rumours Brett is leaving brokerage

Jason Oppenheim – the Selling Sunset star and real estate broker – has set the record straight on rumours of his twin brother Brett leaving the Oppenheim Group.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, Jason clarified that his twin isn’t starting a rival company, contrary to reports contributed to by certain cast members.

“I think Christine [Quinn] tried to fan those flames,” he laughed. “He’s not starting his own brokerage and hiring agents and competing; we’re still working together,” he said.

In August, Selling Sunset cast member Christine Quinn teased Selling Sunset season four could be the “battle of the brokerages”, seeing the business brothers parting ways, revealing: “Brett has left to start his own brokerage. The girls are fed up with the favouritism of Mary in the office.”

“We don’t know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages!” she added.

Speaking about his colleague and fellow Selling Sunset cast member, after Christine Quinn’s wedding was a pivotal storyline during the show’s third season, Jason told Lorraine Kelly: “She’s polarising at times, for sure. She speaks her mind, I really appreciate that. She makes the show better, that’s for sure.”

While Netflix has not yet confirmed whether Selling Sunset will be back for a fourth run, Jason revealed he’s confident of the show’s return to our screens.

“I think that there’s a lot of indications that we’re going to be filming many more seasons. We have a very good relationship with Netflix,” he said. “I would not be surprised if we’re filming many more series with Netflix.”

Jason isn’t the first cast member to drop hints as to Selling Sunset’s renewal – Christine Quinn told a Twitter fan that the cast would “reunite again same time next year”, prompting speculation a release date for Selling Sunset season four could have already been set.

He also addressed fakery claims made about the show and its agents after viewers began asking: is Selling Sunset was real or scripted?

“I wish that those criticisms were true – that would make my life easier. You’re seeing what happens,” he said.

“Granted, we film for months and you’re seeing just a few hours. You don’t see the part where we’re just on our computers for hours at a time. That would be too boring. But there’s a lot going on, I’ll be honest. It makes for a great show, but it can make for a difficult office time once in a while.”

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV.