In response, Christine tweeted, "I miss you too! We will reunite again same time next year!"

Given the third season of the show launched in August this year, it would seem fans might have to wait until August 2021 for more episodes to be released.

This may come as bad news for fans, who have been spoilt for new Selling Sunset episodes in 2020 - with two series released within three months of each other.

Christine herself played a huge part in both season two and Selling Sunset season three, and Christine Quinn's wedding to Christian Richard was one of the main events of the most recent run, with the gothic, winter-wonderland themed ceremony - which reportedly cost over $1million - amazing fans of the show.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Quinn revealed that she wants her very own spin-off show, saying "she’s ‘tired of sharing screen time with those five other b*****s!'"

The drama-filled series has won many fans since it debuted last year, while the glamorous lifestyles lived by the cast has also led some viewers to ask how much the Selling Sunset agents make.

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.