When is Star Trek Strange New Worlds series on TV? Release date, trailer and cast

It’s official: Captain Pike, Spock and Number One are getting their own Star Trek spin-off. Anson Mount (Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One) made their debuts as the characters in season two of Star Trek: Discovery, taking on the roles originally played by Jeffrey Hunter, Leonard Nimoy and Majel Barrett in the 1960s. Fan response to these new interpretations of classic characters was strong, with many Trek aficionados calling for the trio to be handed their own spin-off – and it seems CBS was listening. Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy. “When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman said. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek’s canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told.” The series premiere for the new show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will be written by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard) with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet who will also serve as executive producers alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Kurtzman has hinted that Strange New Worlds will be a departure from the types of Trek stories we’ve seen of late, with an optimistic tone and more episodic storytelling style helping to differentiate it from both Discovery and Picard. Here’s all the essential info on the new spin-off: Star Trek Strange New Worlds series The synopsis for the new spin-off reads: “Strange New Worlds will follow the crew in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the USS. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.” So while details are scant, it appears Strange New Worlds will bridge the gap between Pike, Spock and Number One’s encounter with the Discovery crew and the events of the Star Trek: The Original Series story ‘The Menagerie’ which revealed Pike’s ultimate (grisly) fate.

Alex Kurtzman has also revealed that the series will feature more “standalone episodes” and be less arc-based than other modern Star Trek shows, harkening back to the format of The Original Series.

Advertisement

“I think Strange New Worlds, under the guidance of Henry Myers and Akiva Goldsman, it’s going to be a return in a way to TOS,” he told Deadline.

“We are going to do standalone episodes. There will be emotional serialization. There will be two-parters. There will be larger plot arcs. But it really is back to the model of alien-of-the-week, planet-of-the-week, challenge-on-the-ship-of-the-week. With these characters pre-Kirk’s Enterprise.”

Advertisement

He added: “I think what people responded so much to in all three characters is this kind of relentless optimism that they have. And that they are at the young phase of their careers.”