But the events of season three saw an abrupt U-turn for both character's fortunes, causing them to form an uneasy (but potentially highly profitable) alliance...

Here's everything you need to know about Billions season four and how to watch it in the UK...

When is Billions season four on TV?

Billions season four starts on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 9pm on Sky Atlantic, and continues at the same time on Wednesdays.

How to watch and stream Billions?

In the UK Billions is broadcast on Sky Atlantic, and is available to download via the Sky Go service for Sky subscribers. If you don’t have Sky, you can watch it on Now TV with a 7-day free trial.

What's going to happen in Billions season four?

Season three ended with the (hopefully temporary) downfall of both Chuck, the now former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and hedge funder Bobby. Both are betrayed by their protégées — in Bobby's case, the brilliant and ruthless non-binary Taylor, who sets up a rival company and attempts to poach Wendy, Bobby's company psychiatrist and Chuck's wife.

Meanwhile Chuck loses his feud with US Attorney General Waylon 'Jock' Jeffcoat, an apparent stand-in for Trumpian politics, Chuck's former trusted colleagues stabbing him in the back in the process.

The series ended with Wendy inviting Bobby over to her and Chuck's home, where the two men (and former bitter rivals) down red wine and begin to scheme — setting the stage for a truce between the pair ahead of season four.

Is there a trailer for Billions season four?

There certainly is — and it shows Chuck and Bobby agree to help each other in their plans for "vengeance".

Who stars in Billions?

Paul Giamatti (John Adams) plays Charles "Chuck" Rhoades Jr., a Yale graduate from old money, and now-former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Homeland's Damian Lewis plays Bobby Axelrod, a blue collar 911 survivor turned billionaire hedge funder, while Maggie Siff (Mad Men) plays Wendy Rhoades, a gifted psychiatrist who works for Bobby and is married to Chuck.

Joining them are John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich) as Grigor Andolov, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Amber Mason, a talented non-binary analyst at Axe Capital, David Costabile as Mike "Wags" Wagner, and Kelly AuCoin as “Dollar” Bill Stern.