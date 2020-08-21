Selling Sunset boss drops hint about Tarek El Moussa and season 4

Adam DiVello, showrunner of Netflix hit Selling Sunset, has dropped a tantalising hint about the show’s possible fourth season.

Although not officially yet greenlit by Netflix, DiVello indicated that Tarek El Moussa could make an appearance in the show’s fourth season.

“You have to wait and see,” he teased when asked by Variety if Tarek – who is engaged to Selling Sunset cast member Heather Rae Young – would feature in future episodes.

It was previously reported that the 38-year-old real estate agent wouldn’t be seen in any future episodes after being contracted to present rival Californian real estate programme Flip or Flop.

DiVello also offered his thought on how a new season could film amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve all been scratching our heads about that,” he said. “Netflix has other shows that are in production or are ramping up, and I think that we’ll have to follow their protocol.”

But despite some worries, DiVello suggested the season would have little problem following social distancing guidelines. “We have a really small crew on this show, believe it or not. It’s typically under 40 people so I don’t think we’d have a problem social distancing or keeping six feet apart from one another,” he said.

“Our cast, they’re rarely that close and if we have to spread their desks out six feet then [we will]. Obviously we’ll take every precaution there is and we’ll just take our time and do it when the time is right.”

DiVello also delved into the most debated issue around the show: is Selling Sunset real or scripted? While saying walk away shots are occasionally filmed twice, he maintained: “We typically just get everything as it happens.”

“If there’s a technical glitch and we need somebody to repeat something, certainly we’ll have them repeat it,” he added.

