With schoolchildren having been away from the classroom since the coronavirus pandemic began, there’s a chance that many kids will have exhausted their usual list of favourite movies.

And even though a return to school looks set to be on the cards soon (and has already happened in Scotland) families will still be looking for some new films to watch – and so we’ve found some of the best kids’ movies on Amazon Prime Video – including both Paddington flicks and iconic Spielberg favourite ET.

And it’s not just the kids who will enjoy this selection – every movie we’ve included works for both parents and children alike, so either leave the kids to it or join in with them.

You can set yourself or your family the challenge of watching all the best kids’ films of all time – check how many you’ve already seen with the top 100 kids’ movies scratch poster.

Check out our list of the best kids movies on Amazon Prime Video below.

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon

The latest film from Aardman Animations sees the beloved sheep make a new friend after an alien possessing strange powers crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm. The pair of them are forced to run – with a villainous organisation hoping to catch Shaun’s new pal.

Paddington 1 & 2

Two delightful, beautifully crafted tales of a kind young Peruvian bear who finds his way to London. Look out for Hugh Grant’s brilliant performance as the baddie in the sequel.

The Gruffalo

First made by the BBC for Christmas, this animated adaptation of Julia Donaldson children’s book works any time of the year.

Alvin and The Chipmunks

Three mischievous and irritatingly squeaky-voiced chipmunks invade the home of a struggling songwriter. While they at first reach the dizzying heights of superstardom, they soon fall foul of of a fierce record label boss. Some of their numbers are surprisingly catchy, in spite of the helium-inspired vocals.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Tim Burton might have tried to top this film in the ’00s but the 1971 original starring Gene Wilder remains the best adaptation of Roald Dahl’s seminal children’s book. With some superbly catchy tunes and excellent practical effects, this really is a joy for all the family.

Hugo

Martin Scorsese might not be known primarily as a filmmaker for kids, but he proved he was more than capable of making movies aimed at a family audience with this delightful film released in 2011, which follows the eponymous orphan (Asa Butterfield) as he attempts to track down a key that will get his father’s automaton working.

Song of the Sea

This beautiful Irish animation tells of a young boy who finds that his sister is a selkie – a mythical creature from Irish folklore – who is tasked with finding her voice in order to free supernatural creatures from the spell of a Celtic goddess. With an impressive voice cast including Brendan Gleeson.

The BFG

One of many Roald Dahl adaptations on this list and also the most recent – the BFG was released in the summer of 2016 with Mark Rylance playing the titular friendly giant who befriends ten-year-old Sophie and takes her to Giant Country.

Tom’s Midnight Garden

An adaptation of Philippa Pierce’s novel of the same name, Tom’s Midnight Garden follows a teenage boy who is sent to live with an uncle and aunt and discovers that their clock always strikes thirteen at midnight and that the alleyways outside become a garden paradise.

The Road to El Dorado

Kevin Kline and Kenneth Branagh lend their voices to this animated adventure about two swindlers whose plans to get to the fabled city of gold, El Dorado, is hampered by a number of misfortunes that see them lost at sea.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

George Clooney is quite literally fantastic as Mr. Fox, who decides that his chicken-stealing ways are over and that he must grow up for the sake of his wife and kids. But when three local farmers set out to try and catch him, Mr. Fox resorts to his wily ways…

Rango

Johnny Depp is a strange chameleon in this animated western comedy.

Early Man

British studio Aardman Animations (best known for Wallace and Gromit) are back with this comedy set at the dawn of time, featuring the voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston and Timothy Spall.

Mirror Mirror

The re-imagining of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves sees Julia Roberts as the vindictive queen seeking out Lily Collins’ Snow White. It’s bright and sometimes gaudy, but it’s a fairly solid take of a story we all know and love.

