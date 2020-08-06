Is Selling Sunset real or scripted? The truth about “amped up” Netflix series

Netflix’s Selling Sunset has been a huge success with viewers, with many bingeing the real estate series over just a couple of days.

Advertisement

With season three set to air on the streaming site on Friday August 7th, fans (and we mean us) have been gearing up to see what’s been happening with the girls at The Oppenheim Group, and which luxury homes they’ve sold since we last saw them.

However, there is one thing many are dubious about.

From all the drama (ahem, Christine!), and those multi-million-dollar price homes, viewers have been left wondering if the series is scripted at all. So is it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Selling Sunset real or scripted?

When it comes to reality TV shows, Netflix‘s Selling Sunset is probably as real as the UK’s The Only Way is Essex and Made In Chelsea.

The series follows the lives of a collection of real estate agents selling some of the biggest and most luxurious mansions in LA.

The show also follows the personal lives of the Selling Sunset cast, including the likes of Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, and Maya Vander.

Executive producer of the show, Adam DiVello, who is also famous for working on The Hills and Laguna Beach, told Variety the show is “full reality”.

He said: “I can’t tell you how many hours we would sit in an edit bay just working on one scene. I think most reality shows would have turned it out in a day and we’ll spend a week.”

Netflix

Christine recently admitted that one of her recent storylines was faked during an interview with Holly and Phil on This Morning.

While viewers thought we had witnessed her meet her future husband Christian for the first time, Christine admits that actually they had been dating for months before that scene was filmed.

“That was amped up a little, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I actually met him through a girlfriend of mine, but Mary spun this story that he was a client. We were dating for three months and then we bought a house together, but television is fun.”

Chrishell echoed these comments and told TMZ while the show is not scripted, a few things are “amped up”.

Advertisement

Selling Sunset seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix. Series 3 airs on Friday August 7th. check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.