How much is a Selling Sunset sale worth? Most expensive homes and how commission works

Netflix’s Selling Sunset has got viewers hooked, with its glamorous LA homes and the fabulous estate agents at The Oppenheim Group.

Advertisement

The series sees the ladies battling it out to represent high profile clients in buying and selling the most beautiful mansions in LA – and there’s some very healthy commissions at stake!

Each episode, Netflix viewers are shown some of the amazing multi-million dollar homes up for sale, with the expected commission which ranges from $50k upwards.

So, exactly how much is a Sunset sale worth? How much do the girls make monthly? And what are some of the most expensive homes featured on the show?

RadioTimes.com has got all the deets and the price tags – and honestly, it might make you want to send your CV onto OG owners Jason and Brett.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How much is a Selling Sunset sale worth?

Each of the realtors doesn’t actually receive a salary from The Oppenheim Group, instead they make their money just from the commission, meaning they only receive a pay slip if they actually sell a house.

The percentage of commission the agents receive varies from property to property, but given the kinds of mansions they’re selling, it’s a six-figure rate almost every time.

The commission is calculated by subtracting a certain percentage (usually ranges from 3 per cent to 6 per cent) from the cost of the house they sell.

For example, Mary Fitzgerald recently sold a property worth $8,000,000 and earned a commission of $240,000, which is 3 percent of the cost of the listing.

Speaking to about the way they make their money, Mary said: “I think the hardest thing in real estate is working for commission only.”

She added: “Spending months sometimes with a client and then they change their minds.

“The best part can also be when a client finds something they love immediately and I make a huge commission with very little effort.”

What are the most expensive homes featured on Selling Sunset?

The houses featured on the Netflix series vary, with smaller apartments and homes going for $4 million to $8 million.

At the other end of the scale, however, there are multi-million dollar, luxury mansions that sell for over $25 million. Here are two of the most expensive places shown in the series so far:

$75 million

Netflix

Location: North Beverley Hills Drive, LA.

The stunning nine-bedroom, 12-bathroom property spans more than 15,000 square feet.

In season two, Davina showed a client around the luxury home, despite Jason and Brett’s worries that it was overpriced.

“I know selling this house at this price is really tough but I’m up for the challenge,” she said. “I can’t fathom the idea of Jason telling me, ‘I told you so!'”

Good luck Davina!

$4o million

Netflix

Location: Hillside Avenue, Hollywood Hills,

In the first episode fans got a glimpse inside the jaw-dropping house, worth more than $40m, which includes 20,000 square feet of space.

The home has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a garage which can fit not one, but 15 cars. There are also four hot tubs, an infinity pool, and a huge rooftop deck.

Fans were left in awe of the indoor theatre, spa, wine cellar and plenty of other perks within the luxury pad.

The deal was a hot topic for the agents as whoever sold the property would get a commission worth $1.2m (£979,000).

According to the Los Angeles Times, the house sold in December 2019 and it closed at a final deal of $35.5m (£29m) – the most expensive sale since 2012.

Many believe Davina was the seller of this home, after she was rumoured to be the most successful Selling Sunset agent.

Advertisement

Selling Sunset seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix. Series 3 airs on Friday August 7th. check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.