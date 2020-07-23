Paris Hilton documentary will focus on “childhood trauma”

Paris Hilton is set to open up about her difficult teenage years in a new documentary, due to be released on YouTube later this year.

Advertisement

This is Paris, which premieres on Paris’ YouTube channel in September, will reveal a “very personal” account of “the heartbreaking trauma” experienced by the Hilton Hotels heiress.

Directed by documentarian Alexandra Dean, the film about “the original influencer” features appearances from Kim Kardashian West, actress Kyle Richards, Nicky Hilton and Paris’s mother Kathy Hilton.

In a clip from the documentary, posted to Hilton’s Instagram page, the TV personality says: “No one really knows who I am.

“Something happened in my childhood that I’ve never talked about with anyone,” she added. “I still have nightmares about it.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Paris Hilton’s upcoming documentary This is Paris.

Love Entertainment on TV? Get news and views on the best shows direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get the latest entertainment TV news, views and interviews direct to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy

How to watch Paris Hilton’s documentary

This is Paris will be available to stream for free across the world on YouTube.

The documentary will be released on Paris Hilton’s YouTube channel in September.

When is Paris Hilton’s documentary released?

The documentary will arrive on Paris Hilton’s YouTube channel on Monday 14th September 2020.

What does Paris Hilton’s documentary reveal?

This is Paris looks at the “complex reality” of the TV personality’s life as she opens up about “surviving childhood abuse, violent relationships and extraordinary exposure in the media”.

“Hilton projects a character of herself to the world to protect what is left of her youthful innocent,” a description for the 110-minute film says. “Haunted by the past and driven by an exceptional work ethic, Hilton is determined to make her own fortune and chart her own path.”

Hilton posted a clip from the documentary on Instagram earlier this week, writing: “Finally ready to reveal who I truly am and speak about experiences in my life that I’ve never told anyone before. Get ready to meet The Real Paris.”

The clip shows Hilton as she prepares to speak about her difficult experiences, telling the camera: “I’m nervous. I’m shaking. It’s hard to even eat, because my stomach is just like, turning. I don’t know — it’s something that’s very personal, and not something I like talking about.”

Back in March, the reality star appeared on US show The Talk to discuss the upcoming documentary, saying that she began thinking about her past and realised she had been holding onto her trauma for too long.

“I became so close with the director, and she really asked me so many questions. I started thinking about my past and what I’ve been through and realised just how much it’s affected my life and how I was holding on to so much trauma for so long,” she explained.

“I think when people see this film, they’re really going to see a different side to me than they’ve ever seen before,” Paris continued. “Because I honestly didn’t even know who I was up until this year. I really learned a lot about myself through this film.”

Advertisement

This is Paris premieres on YouTube on Monday 14th September 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.