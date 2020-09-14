Paris Hilton on opening up about trauma in new documentary: “In the editing room I was like, we need to cut this out”

Paris Hilton has revealed she was initially hesitant to include some scenes in her new documentary This Is Paris, but says she feels “like a weight is lifted off my shoulders” now she has told her story.

The Paris Hilton documentary, which debuted on YouTube today (Monday 14th September), sees the celebrity open up about the trauma she has faced since childhood, detailing alleged abuse she suffered as a teenager.

And Hilton has said it was initially tough to delve into her personal history for the film, explaining that she was extremely nervous at the start of the process.

Speaking to Sky News, the star said, “At first I was very nervous and when I was even in the editing room [for the documentary], I was like, we need to cut this out, I don’t want anyone hearing about this.”

However, since she has gone public with her story she says she has received an overwhelming wave of support, making her glad she chose to press ahead with the project.

She said, “I’m getting just an outpouring of emails and people contacting me, survivors who have been at the same school, parents who, because they saw the trailer, have pulled their children out of there.

“People saying thank you so much for being so brave. I haven’t ever told anyone this either because I was just so traumatised and didn’t want to talk about it. Just the fact that it’s helping make change makes it all worth it to me that I said my story and that I even went through this.”

Hilton alleges that, during her time at Provo Canyon boarding school as a teenager, she was subjected to verbal and physical abuse by staff.

“The staff would say terrible things,” she previously told People. “They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bully me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instil fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

The new documentary will feature three of Hilton’s former classmates who have made similar allegations against Provo Canyon, while the school has responded, telling the publication it was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000 and therefore could not comment on operations or patient experience prior to that time.

This Is Paris looks at the “complex reality” of the TV personality’s life, with Hilton claiming that she has been stuck playing a character that she crafted years ago as a response to her trauma.

It features Kim Kardashian West, actress Kyle Richards, Nicky Hilton and Paris’ mother Kathy Hilton as well as Paris herself, offering fans an intimate look into the real life and personality of the reality star.

This Is Paris premiered on YouTube on Monday 14th September 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.