Unsolved Mysteries co-creator speaks out on new Rey Rivera theory

Netflix’s hit reboot of Unsolved Mysteries has inspired amateur detectives everywhere, with viewers ardently assessing clues, sending in tips and coming up with theories about the cases explored in the series.

One particular fan theory about what happened to Rey Rivera, which was explored in episode one, has caught the attention of the series’ co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer.

The theory, posted on Reddit last week, points out a connection between a note left behind by Rivera and the great fall which initially appeared to cause his demise (although the forensic team determined his cause of death as “unexplained”).

The internet detective noticed David Fincher’s The Game was listed in Rivera’s note, which referenced the Freemasons and family friends as well as films, TV shows and books that he enjoyed. The 1997 film follows a man who participates in a scheme which blurs his concept of reality and ends with him jumping from the roof of a building through a glass ceiling – and the theory suggests that Rivera was copying the events of the film.

Speaking to EW, Meurer said that Rivera’s wife Allison noticed the link but didn’t place any significance on the film.

“I spoke to Allison Rivera about that – she’s spent a lot of time with that note, as did the FBI, just going through the note trying to figure out if there were any clues or anything else in there. She doesn’t place any significance on the movie The Game,” she said.

“Rey liked a lot of different types of movies. He was just a guy who was interested in everything. If he had only ever left just that writing or if it was the only thing he had ever written randomly, then people would be a little bit more suspect,” she continued.

“But this is what he did all the time. He kept so many journals full of random writing. Allison feels that she’s been through all the journals just trying to find any clue that could help her figure out what happened to him, and she couldn’t find any real or strong connections in The Game.”

Since the true-crime docuseries landed on Netflix at the beginning of July, producers have already received over 20 credible tips surrounding the cases looked at in the show, according to The Chicago Sun Times.

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix.