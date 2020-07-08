Netflix releases unseen Unsolved Mysteries evidence and interviews for all six cases

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries landed earlier this month, inspiring a number of viewers to storm social media with clues, evidence and theories about the deaths featured in the series.

Now Netflix, which is home to the true-crime reboot, has decided to assist in the amateur sleuthing by releasing unseen interviews and video clips on Reddit.

In a post published yesterday, the streaming giant wrote: “Hey guys, Netflix here! We’ve created a public drive with all the assembled evidence, case files, interviews, and video clips for each story that didn’t make it into the final episodes.”

The assembled materials, which are stored in a public Google Drive folder, include photos from each cases’ investigation as well as closer look at Rey Rivera‘s cryptic note (episode one), Patrice Endres‘ wedding ring (episode two) and never-before-seen footage of interviewees discussing Xavier DuPond De Ligonnès sightings (episode three).

The folder also contains exclusive clips which describe anonymous tips about Alonzo Brooks (episode four), the first Berkshire UFO sightings (episode five) and details about Gary McCullough‘s abandoned truck (episode six).

Netflix’s Reddit post has received over 3,200 up-votes on the site, with many commenters asking for a second season of the docuseries – it’s already been confirmed there are more episodes coming soon to Netflix.

Various fan theories about the deaths featured in Unsolved Mysteries have been posted on Reddit, with one amateur sleuth connecting Rey Rivera’s note to David Fincher’s 1997 film The Game, which features a character dying in a similar way to Rivera. The theory gained so much traction that the show’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer recently spoke out about it.

With all cases featured on the show still unsolved, each episode of the documentary asks viewers to send in tips and clues to the Unsolved Mysteries website.

The show, which is a reboot of the 1980’s classic crime documentary, has been able to help ongoing investigations in previous years, with police arresting two suspects accused of arson in 1990 after the case featured in an episode of Unsolved Mysteries and viewers sent in over 1,600 leads about it.

