The theory, posted on Reddit last week, points out a connection between a note left behind by Rivera and the great fall which initially appeared to cause his demise (although the forensic team determined his cause of death as "unexplained").

The internet detective noticed David Fincher's The Game was listed in Rivera's note, which referenced the Freemasons and family friends as well as films, TV shows and books that he enjoyed. The 1997 film follows a man who participates in a scheme which blurs his concept of reality and ends with him jumping from the roof of a building through a glass ceiling – and the theory suggests that Rivera was copying the events of the film.

Speaking to EW, Meurer said that Rivera's wife Allison noticed the link but didn't place any significance on the film.

More like this

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I spoke to Allison Rivera about that – she's spent a lot of time with that note, as did the FBI, just going through the note trying to figure out if there were any clues or anything else in there. She doesn't place any significance on the movie The Game," she said.

"Rey liked a lot of different types of movies. He was just a guy who was interested in everything. If he had only ever left just that writing or if it was the only thing he had ever written randomly, then people would be a little bit more suspect," she continued.

"But this is what he did all the time. He kept so many journals full of random writing. Allison feels that she's been through all the journals just trying to find any clue that could help her figure out what happened to him, and she couldn't find any real or strong connections in The Game."

Since the true-crime docuseries landed on Netflix at the beginning of July, producers have already received over 20 credible tips surrounding the cases looked at in the show, according to The Chicago Sun Times.

Advertisement

Unsolved Mysteries is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best Netflix series and the best Netflix movies, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.