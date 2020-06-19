Stranger Things season 4 scripts finished as writers share sneak peek

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that we’re still unsure when Stranger Things season four might hit Netflix – but one thing we now know for certain is that the scripts for the series are all written.

Advertisement

The Stranger Things writers’ room account posted a snap on Twitter showing a pile of all the scripts for the upcoming series, along with the caption, “Stranger Things 4: the complete season.”

Of course, the snap reveals little about what we can expect from the show’s fourth run – but it will come as a welcome but of news for fans of the show as they wait for further news about the residents of Hawkins.

The fourth season was in the middle of production before the coronavirus lockdown saw shooting halted, with two episodes having reportedly been filmed in their entirety.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

There’s no word yet about when a return to filming will be possible, but star Gaten Matarazzo recently revealed that he couldn’t wait to get started again, claiming he’d “been kind of getting antsy trying to get back into work.”

Some information about the fourth season is already available – for example we know due to an earlier tweet from the writers’ room account that the first episode will be titled The Hellfire Club, and has the tagline “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

Meanwhile it’s been reported that there could be nine Stranger Things season 4 episodes as opposed to the usual eight- a fact which seems to be corroborated by the recent tweet, as it looks very much like there are nine scripts in the photo.

Advertisement

Some of the series stars have given some clues about what fans can expect – with Joe Keery, who plays Steve, claiming that the fourth run will be “a lot scarier than prior years” and David Harbour, who portrays Hopper, teasing that there will a “huge reveal” about his characters past.