How did [spoiler] die in 13 Reasons Why?

*Warning: major 13 Reasons Why season 4 spoilers to follow*

Now that 13 Reasons Why season 4 is out, fans are racing through the Netflix series, desperate to learn the outcomes of their favourite characters.

As is usual with the franchise, one big name dies throughout the course of the episodes and season four was no different.

If you haven’t seen right to the end of season four, look away now because there are major spoilers to follow.

What happened to Justin in 13 Reasons Why?

The first episode opened up with a funeral, but fans had to wait until the very end to find out whose it was.

During the last episode of season four, it was revealed that Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn) had passed away.

We had seen him throughout struggling to battle his drug addiction after returning from rehab.

However, the fan-favourite collapsed in the middle of the high school prom and was immediately sent to hospital for tests.

When Justin was homeless, he had to sell himself for sex. It was later revealed that he was HIV positive and it had sadly turned into AIDS.

As a result, Justin died in hospital, as Clay, Lainie and Matt stayed with him for support.

Fans were upset by the result and flocked to Twitter to call for “better”.

Elsewhere, fans were happy to see Alex Standall (Miles Heizer) get a happy ending.

The favourite had been through extreme hardships throughout the series and had even attempted to take his own life.

However, he came to terms with his own sexuality in 13 Reasons Why season 4 and dated not one but two guys.

He tried to kiss his close friend Zach, who rejected him, but remained by his side for support.

Alex then later dated Winston Williams before finding happiness with Charlie St. George.

13 Reasons Why is now available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.  

All about 13 Reasons Why

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
