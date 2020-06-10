Netflix adds curated list of “powerful narratives” to support Black Lives Matter

Netflix has revealed a curated collection of films and programmes that explore racial injustice and the Black experience, in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The streaming service revealed the selection on Twitter today as protests against racism continue around the world, sparked by the death of George Floyd and many others before him.

Netflix said: “With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.

“When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America.”

When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. https://t.co/dN6XQmsrGK pic.twitter.com/3CIrrno6mw — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

The new collection can be reached directly on this link or via the Netflix homepage by clicking “Series” and choosing “Black Lives Matter” from the drop down list of genres.

It includes Ava DuVernay’s documentary on racial injustice 13th as well as her four-episode drama series When They See Us, based on the true story of the Central Park Five.

Prison drama Orange is the New Black, groundbreaking LGBT+ series Pose, Marvel’s Luke Cage and satirical comedy-drama Dear White People are just a handful of the other programmes in the collection.

This Friday, the latest film from acclaimed director Spike Lee will arrive exclusively on Netflix. Da 5 Bloods follows a group of African American veterans of the Vietnam War, who return to the country to find the remains of their fallen squad leader.

Netflix has also recommended films and television programmes available on other streaming providers, including documentary I Am Not Your Negro and tense drama Detroit on Amazon Prime Video, as well as BBC iPlayer’s Shame in the Game: Racism in Football and Black and Scottish.

If you’re unsure where to start, we’ve compiled a list of powerful and complex stories about systemic racism and the black experience, both around the world and closer to home: pic.twitter.com/YCnkR2fG2n — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 10, 2020

You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.