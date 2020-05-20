After a long wait, The Last Kingdom recently returned to Netflix for an action-packed fourth season that saw more epic battles and gruesome character deaths in the war between Saxon and Dane.

Alexander Dreymon reprised his role as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who once again had to step up to save Wessex from annihilation, while also facing the challenge of being a better father.

The show continues to have a passionate fanbase who are keen to see more books from Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories adapted for the screen, but will The Last Kingdom be back for another season on Netflix?

Here’s everything we know so far about a possible season five…

When is The Last Kingdom season five on Netflix?

We’re still awaiting word on whether The Last Kingdom has been renewed for a fifth season on Netflix. The streaming service will come to a decision soon based on the popularity of the latest episodes, which have spent several weeks in the UK’s top ten programmes list.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at our live The Last Kingdom Q&A, executive producer Nigel Marchant said: “We’re very hopeful, we’d love to do a season five. I think all of us want to tell a story and it’s always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we really do love making it.”

We’ll update this page with new information about season five as it comes in.

Who will be in the cast of The Last Kingdom season 5?

There are no confirmed details about who would return for a fifth season, but certain members of The Last Kingdom cast seem very likely indeed.

Of course, how could you possibly make a season of The Last Kingdom without Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg? Not only is his performance beloved by fans, but also the character has plenty of unfinished business to see to.

In season four, he attempted to reclaim his ancestral lands, but the mission went catastrophically wrong and cost the life of a dear friend. There’s no doubt that he will want to avenge that death, while finally taking back what is rightfully his.

Emily Cox is also likely to reprise her role as Uhtred’s childhood friend turned nemesis Brida, who we last saw giving birth alone in the woods. She’s been a huge part of The Last Kingdom from the beginning and her life looks set to be changed forever by recent events.

Mark Rowley, Ewan Mitchell and Arnas Fedaravičius have become real fan favourites as Uhtred’s loyal allies, so here’s hoping that they stay by his side for many more adventures to come.

Over at the viking camp, Haesten (Jeppe Beck Laursen) is still alive against all odds, while Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigurðarson) has partnered up with Uhtred’s daughter, Stiorra (Ruby Hartley). While the Saxons are tactically stronger than ever. it seems that the story of their struggle with Dane invaders is far from over…

In Winchester, season four left the Saxon royals in a state of turmoil, so expect to see more of Timothy Innes as King Edward, Millie Brady as Lady Aethelflaed and (possibly) Eliza Butterworth as Lady Aelswith – more on that below…

How many episodes will season five have and what could happen?

If season five were to get the green light, it would probably consist of another 10 episodes on Netflix.

Each season of The Last Kingdom loosely adapts two books from Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories. So, season five would draw inspiration from Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer. The Last Kingdom’s real history might be even more fascinating than the books, which are partly based on real events in early British history.

That said, don’t expect The Last Kingdom to follow those novels to the letter, as the Netflix adaptation has been known to have major differences from the The Last Kingdom books.

Executive producer Nigel Marchant gave RadioTimes.com an insight into where the plot could go next: “I think we want to tell the story of these separate kingdoms coming together and how that union happens, and also does Uhtred get back to Bebbanburg? Does he get his dream? Does he find his legacy? And what’s his involvement in bringing these kingdoms together?”

One of the biggest mysteries left hanging at the end of season four is whether Aelswith survives her poisoning at the hands of the treacherous Aethelhelm.

Eliza Butterworth, who has played Aelswith since season one, spoke to RadioTimes.com about the fate of her character, saying, “It was really exciting to play her in those more sensitive sides, not only emotionally but also now physically, we really see her completely unravelling and becoming so weak. And those around her feeling complete and utter sympathy and realising that they do need her around.

“It’s quite sad to maybe see her go, so we don’t know. We don’t know…”

There are also plenty more stories to tell with Uhtred’s children, Young Uhtred (Finn Elliot) and Stiorra (Ruby Hartley), the latter having just been partnered to a viking warrior in a bid for peace.

Is there any behind-the-scenes content?

Fans looking for a fix of The Last Kingdom while they wait for details about season five should head over to the show’s official YouTube channel, which features numerous videos with the cast and crew.

Get a glimpse into a typical day for the likes of Alexander Dreymon, Mark Rowley and Emily Cox, or get an insight into the show’s impressive fight choreography and costume design.

In addition, if you’re still reeling from the events of season four, check out RadioTimes.com‘s live Q&A with Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and Nigel Marchant, where we discuss all the major developments.

