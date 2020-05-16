Star Trek new series Strange New Worlds to star Anson Mount’s Pike

It’s official: Captain Pike, Spock and Number One are getting their own Star Trek spin-off.

Anson Mount (Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One) made their debuts as the characters in season two of Star Trek: Discovery, taking on the roles originally played by Jeffrey Hunter, Leonard Nimoy and Majel Barrett in the 1960s.

Fan response to these new interpretations of classic characters was strong, with many Trek aficionados calling for the trio to be handed their own spin-off – and it seems CBS was listening.

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman said. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek’s canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told.”

The series premiere for the new show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, will be written by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard) with the story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet who will also serve as executive producers alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds TV Show

The synopsis for the new spin-off reads: “Strange New Worlds will follow the crew in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the USS. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”

So while details are scant, it appears Strange New Worlds will bridge the gap between Pike, Spock and Number One’s encounter with the Discovery crew and the events of the Star Trek: The Original Series story ‘The Menagerie’ which revealed Pike’s ultimate (grisly) fate.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds cast

CBS

Anson Mount will reprise his role of Captain Christopher Pike, first played by Jeffrey Hunter in the unaired Star Trek pilot ‘The Cage’ in 1965 and later by Sean Kenney in ‘The Menagerie’, with Bruce Greenwood also playing a version of the character in the films Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013),

Ethan Peck will once again play Mr. Spock, following in the footsteps of Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto, with Rebecca Romijn taking up the role of Number One as originated by Majel Barrett.

Further casting for Strange New Worlds is yet to be announced.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds release date

There’s no premiere date yet set for Strange New Worlds, with TV and film production only just edging back into operation following an almost total shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Star Trek Strange New Worlds UK: Will it be on Netflix?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be available to CBS All Access subscribers in the US, as with all Trek series since the launch of Discovery in 2017.

There’s no word yet on a UK broadcaster – though Discovery debuted Netflix in the UK and was later broadcast on E4, the recent Star Trek: Picard landed on Amazon Prime Video, so it’s possible that Strange New Worlds will also go to the highest bidder, which could be Netflix, or Amazon, or some other platform.

