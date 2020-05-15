Netflix’s White Lines ending explained – who killed Axel Collins?

Netflix’s White Lines is a murder mystery unlike any other, taking place against the stunning backdrop of Ibiza, home to some of the wildest parties on the planet.

Laura Haddock stars as Zoe Walker, a woman who flies out to the island to investigate the death of her brother, Axel Collins, who was a prominent DJ before he went missing 20 years ago.

Over the course of its 10 episodes, White Lines gradually reveals what happened to Axel, following the jaw-dropping birthday party from which he mysteriously disappeared.

If you don’t want the series spoiled for you, read no further! Here’s what really happened to Axel Collins.

Who killed Axel Collins?

After 10 gripping episodes that saw several suspects emerge, the series finale revealed that Anna (Kassius Nelson/Angela Griffin) was the one who killed Axel – but she didn’t act alone.

It was revealed that Axel had been going through a personal crisis in the days leading up to his party, no longer happy with his extravagant party lifestyle on Ibiza.

As a result, he sold the rights to all of his music as well as the clubs he had set up with Anna, Marcus, and David, to the powerful Calafat family for a fraction of what they were worth.

He then piled all the money into a huge wooden statue that he set on fire to add to the spectacle of his birthday celebration, all without breathing a word to his friends.

His intention was to make a clean break from the island and start a new, healthier life elsewhere with the people he really loved. Needless to say, things didn’t go exactly to plan…

As his party was winding down, Axel and Anna had a moment alone where he told her what he had done. As you might expect, she was furious that he had given up the group’s fortune without consulting them.

Axel was in a swimming pool, snorting cocaine off the side when he began convulsing in the water. Rather than help him, Anna held his head under the surface until he drowned as revenge for what he did.

Immediately after, Anna asked her lover, Marcus (Cel Spellman/Daniel Mays), for help disposing of the body, piling it into Oriol Calafat’s car. To their horror, by the time they reached an empty stretch of road, they heard a noise in the boot – Axel was still alive!

He freed himself and began to slowly limp away, at which point Marcus had a decision to make: would he stand by his lover, who would face serious jail time for her actions, or his friend, who had robbed him of his fortune?

Sadly, he chose the former, backing up the car to knock Axel down, before Anna finished the job by driving a sharp object into his neck.

Given how helpful and friendly Anna and Marcus had been to Zoe since her arrival on Ibiza, their involvement in her brother’s death came as a truly shocking twist.

Two other suspects in the murder, David and Oriol, were found to be innocent, having spent the night together after taking heroin.

