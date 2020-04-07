Will there be a season 5 of Netflix’s Money Heist?

Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel as it’s also known, has become one of Netflix’s most popular shows.

Advertisement

Series four, which launched on Friday 3rd April, is as exhilarating and unpredictable as ever as The Professor and his group of criminals attempt to empty the Bank of Spain of its gold.

But will fans from around the world need to pack away their red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks, which is the now iconic uniform of the characters, or is there another season on the way?

Here’s everything we know so far.

Will there be a season five?

There has been no official announcement from Netflix at this time, but as series four ended on a jaw-dropping cliff-hanger and the drama continues to be a hit, it’s a safe bet to assume another will be coming.

Although the Covid-19 outbreak is delaying production on a lot of series, so it may be a significant wait.

What’s happened so far?

For anyone new to the series, Money Heist is a Spanish drama about an audacious group of criminals, brought together by The Professor, who attempt to pull off the most outrageous robberies ever committed.

Each member is given the name of a capital city including Tokyo, Lisbon, Marseille and Denver.

Parts one and two saw the gang attack the Royal Mint of Spain, while parts three and four evolve around the gang’s attempt to melt all the gold inside the Bank of Spain and take it for themselves.

Season four opened in typically dramatic style with one member of the gang, Nairobi (Alba Flores), fighting for her life inside the bank, while The Professor was on the run, struggling to cope with the thought that the love of his life, ex-police officer Lisbon, had been executed by the police.

It seemed like the gang were in an impossible situation, but of course The Professor always had a plan. And the series, as fans who have already binge-watched the whole season will know, concluded in dramatic style, but with plenty of unfinished business…

Which cast members might appear in season five?

Warning: contains spoilers from season four.

The volatile nature of the show means that no character is safe, but here are a few who were still standing at the end of season four.

Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), the fiery and impulsive young woman is inside the bank with the rest of the gang.

The Professor (Àlvaro Morte), pulled off the dramatic release of Lisbon, but received an unexpected visitor in the last moments of season four.

Lisbon (Itziar Ituno), is free from jail, after The Professor’s cunning plan to release her worked, but she’s is now inside the bank.

Advertisement

Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), the now disgraced police officer is on a one-woman mission to take down her nemesis The Professor.