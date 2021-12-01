Money Heist spin-off coming to Netflix in 2023

Netflix has commissioned a Money Heist spin-off series starring Pedro Alonso, who played Berlin on the hit crime drama.

Advertisement

Berlin: A New Series is set to premiere in 2023 and will see Alonso reprise his role of jewel thief Andrés de Fonollosa, also known as Berlin, who died in Money Heist’s second season.

While Netflix is yet to reveal much about the spin-off, it is likely to be a prequel considering the terminally ill character died back in season two and now only appears in flashbacks on the main show.

“I’m so happy about it,” Alonso said of the news (via TVLine).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“I am deeply grateful to be able to connect with people all over the world and receive so much love and such a memorable time,” he added. “We started this series walking into the unknown and we have been winning ever since. You fans are our accomplices and thank you for that.”

Alonso made his debut as Berlin on the Netflix show back in 2017, introduced as The Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) number two and his brother.

This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues…



Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/jMvufEArKq — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021

Money Heist is currently halfway through Part Five, with new episodes expected to arrive on Netflix from 3rd December.

Advertisement

The Spanish crime drama follows a group of criminals as they undertake two planned heists – the first robbing the Royal Mint of Spain and the second on the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist seasons one to four and season five, part one are now available on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our Drama hub for more news and features, or visit our TV Guide.