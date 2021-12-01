Money Heist spin-off coming to Netflix in 2023
The new series will focus on fan-favourite Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso.
Netflix has commissioned a Money Heist spin-off series starring Pedro Alonso, who played Berlin on the hit crime drama.
Berlin: A New Series is set to premiere in 2023 and will see Alonso reprise his role of jewel thief Andrés de Fonollosa, also known as Berlin, who died in Money Heist’s second season.
While Netflix is yet to reveal much about the spin-off, it is likely to be a prequel considering the terminally ill character died back in season two and now only appears in flashbacks on the main show.
“I’m so happy about it,” Alonso said of the news (via TVLine).
“I am deeply grateful to be able to connect with people all over the world and receive so much love and such a memorable time,” he added. “We started this series walking into the unknown and we have been winning ever since. You fans are our accomplices and thank you for that.”
Alonso made his debut as Berlin on the Netflix show back in 2017, introduced as The Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) number two and his brother.
This heist might be coming to an end, but the story continues…— Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2021
Berlin: A New Series, coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/jMvufEArKq
Money Heist is currently halfway through Part Five, with new episodes expected to arrive on Netflix from 3rd December.
The Spanish crime drama follows a group of criminals as they undertake two planned heists – the first robbing the Royal Mint of Spain and the second on the Bank of Spain.