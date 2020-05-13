When will 13 Reasons Why season 4 arrive on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

It feels like a long time since 13 Reason Why’s third series ended, but fans will be pleased to hear that there isn’t much longer to wait until a batch of brand new episodes land on Netflix.

The end of season three finally revealed the truth about the death of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), but what should we expect from the graduating class of Liberty High during the show’s final season?

Here’s everything we know about 13 Reasons Why season 4…

When is 13 Reasons Why season 4 released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that 13 Reasons Why will return for season 4 on Friday 5th June.

The final season of the show will be shorter than usual, consisting of only 10 episodes instead of the customary 13. Showrunner Brian Yorkey told Entertainment Weekly that the reason for this is purely narrative-focused.

“It served the story better, and 10 episodes ended up being the sweet spot for us,” he said. “I think 10 episodes is a nice length for a season. I was adamant going into season 2 that it had to be 13 because the show’s called 13 Reasons Why…

“But at this point, heading into season 4 it was like, ‘We’ve given them 39 reasons why at least, so I feel like we can say, yes the show is still called 13 Reasons Why, this season is 10 episodes.’ It’s the right number, you’ll see that when we get to the end.”

What will happen in 13 Reasons Why season 4?

In the aftermath of season three’s finale, the new episodes will pick up with Winston (Deaken Bluman) seeking justice for Monty (Timothy Granaderos), who was killed in prison after being framed for Bryce’s murder.

All the while, the students of Liberty High School have the pressure of graduation to cope with and the challenge of stepping into the next chapter in their lives.

Is there a 13 Reasons Why season 4 trailer?

Although a trailer for season 4 has not yet been released, Netflix teased season 4 with a video of the final table read of the series, featuring the show’s emotional cast and crew.

The video also shows clips from the upcoming series and footage of the cast filming the show’s very last episode.

At the beginning of the teaser, we see a few of the students at a school dance – so we should expect to see the group attend prom during at least one of the episodes.

Who is in the 13 Reasons Why season 4 cast?

From the short teaser trailer, we know that the following cast members will be returning for series 4:

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Josh Hamilton as Mr Jensen

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Although Bryce Walker was murdered in season three, the upcoming series presumably features flashbacks as Justin Prentice, the actor who plays the character, was present at the table read.

Runaways’ Jan Luis Castellanos is set to join the cast as Diego Torres, a grieving football team leader who has difficulties managing his emotions, according to Deadline.

Although Katherine Langford appeared in series two, she did not appear in the third season and was not present at the table read in the trailer so it is unlikely that she returns this series.

Derek Luke was a regular as Liberty High School’s counsellor in the show’s first two seasons. His character was fired in season two, but made a guest appearance in season three – could he resurface again next season?

Although his character is dead, Timothy Granaderos looks set to reprise the role of Montgomery in some capacity, as he was one of the actors spotted at the final table read of the series. Monty’s shocking death in season three, after being framed for Bryce’s murder, will have huge repercussions in season four.

Deaken Bluman is also confirmed to return Winston, who will be a major player in the new episodes, after telling Ani that he’s Monty’s alibi at the end of season three…

A new cast addition for the final season will be Oscar nominee Gary Sinise, playing Dr. Robert Ellman, a family therapist who treats Clay (via Deadline).

Will 13 Reasons Why be back for season five?

Netflix has announced that the upcoming fourth season of the show will be the last.

In a statement, Netflix insisted that it was purely a creative decision to end the series now, explaining that season four “will feature the core cast’s graduation from High School which will be a natural conclusion to the show.”

This sentiment was echoed by showrunner Brian Yorkey, who told Entertainment Weekly why he felt season four was the right time to wrap up the series.

“Somewhere in the midst of making season two, when it became clear that we might have the chance to make more seasons of this, I pretty quickly got to a place where it felt like a four-season story,” he said. “I’m always a little bit suspicious of high school shows that go beyond four seasons because high school is four years long.

Yorkey added: “It felt like bringing these characters to their graduation and to scattering to their next things felt like the logical ending point. So for a long time, the idea has been, should we be so lucky to have the opportunity, we would do four seasons of this. So certainly going into breaking story for season four, we knew it was the end.”

Series 4 of 13 Reasons Why lands on Netflix on Friday 5th June.