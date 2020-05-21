However, it appears the sightings are hallucinations taking place inside Clay's head.

One Twitter user wrote, "To all those people who are starting to making theories about Bryce and Monty [being] alive. They aren't this is all Clay's imagination and mental health."

It looks like the series will be focusing on Winston's attempts to expose the other characters for framing Monty for the murder of Bryce - with Clay and co having covered up the real crime, which was committed by Alex.

More like this

And Clay certainly seems to be having a tough time of it - we see him visiting a therapist while he also seems to be struggling with some pretty nasty nightmares, as the secrets he's been keeping begin to take their toll on his health.

It also looks like he might be in hot water - he looks pretty guilty throughout and we also see his therapist claiming, "I look at you Clay and I see a kid who's paying a very high price and I don't know yet what for, I suspect it might be for secrets you keep.

So will his actions in the past series come back to haunt him?

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

13 Reasons Why season 4 arrives on Netflix 5th June. For more to watch, check out our TV guide or see the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies available.