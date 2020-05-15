Zach Dempsey actor Ross Butler

“I will say that in season 4 we take Zach places that I had not expected until we really got into the room and delved into his story,” Yorkey told EW about the show’s writing process.

“We took Zach some really interesting places and I've always loved that character and I love Ross Butler, so that was a lot of fun and a challenge and also a wonderful collaboration and I think it's going to be cool to watch.”

Yorkey also opened up about the pressure of ending the Netflix series, revealing he turned to other hit shows for guidance.

More like this

“I read every review of the end of The Sopranos, of Lost, of How I Met Your Mother, of Breaking Bad, of Gossip Girl, all those shows that got planned endings,” he said.

“I rewatched maybe a dozen finales, and then I was like, 'Okay, I'm setting it aside and writing the show and we'll see where it ends and we'll try to end it as we began it.'”

Speaking about the finale, Yorker also said fans can expect a lengthier instalment. “I'm incredibly proud of our finale episode. I think it's very special and it's also supersized,” he said.

“It's a supersized finale, so even if people aren't super happy with the ending, at least they can't say we were stingy.”

But viewers shouldn’t get too excited: the final season of the show will be shorter than usual, consisting of only 10 episodes instead of the customary 13.

A recent teaser for the series revealed episodes will feature Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen), Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla), Alisha Boe (Jessica Davis), Brandon Flynn (Justin Foley) and Ross Butler (Zach Dempsey).

Advertisement

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why lands on Netflix on Friday 5th June. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.