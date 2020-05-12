Tiger King creators ‘working on follow-up episode’ for Netflix

Tiger King producers are reportedly developing a follow-up episode to the Netflix true crime docuseries.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, wildlife veterinarian Dr James Liu – who indicated he was a member of Tiger King‘s production team – told the publication that a sequel was in the works under the series name.

He added that Tiger King production company Goode Films wanted the follow-up episode to serve as “a higher-minded corrective” to the first series and comedian Joel McHale’s aftershow special.

However a spokeswoman for Goode Films told The Hollywood Reporter that it is “untrue” that any Tiger King follow-up material “is going in a more conservational route”.

Tiger King’s first series looked at the rivalry between exotic animal owners Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin which resulted in the former’s imprisonment for murder for hire. The docuseries also shone a light on private zoos in the US which keep, breed and sell exotic animals.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Liu indicated that a Tiger King sequel was going to explore the 2003 tiger attack which ended magician duo Siegfried and Roy’s Las Vegas show.

During a show at The Mirage casino in Las Vegas, a tiger, who was part of the act, attacked Roy Horn on stage. The attack severed Horn’s spine, leaving him with permanent injuries. He died last week from complications related to coronavirus.

Other Tiger King projects are currently in development, including two dramatised series led by Nicolas Cage and Kate McKinnon and a third involving American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy.

Netflix and Goode Films have not yet responded to RadioTimes.com‘s request from comment.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.