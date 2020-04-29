Borgen is being revived for season 4 by Netflix
The Danish political drama originally ended in 2013.
Netflix is teaming with Danish broadcaster DR to revive the political drama Borgen.
Sidse Babett Knudsen will reprise her role of Danish politician Birgitte Nyborg for the first time since 2013, with a new season scheduled for 2022.
The new episodes will follow Nyborg in her role as Foreign Minister, with Birgitte Hjort Sørensen also reprising her role as Katrine Fønsmark.
Ahead of the show’s revival, Netflix will make the first three seasons of Borgen available to stream globally later in 2020.
The series originally aired on BBC Four in the UK. Series creator Adam Price has been confirmed to return to write the new episodes.
Lina Brouneus, director of co-production and acquisition at Netflix, said: “Ten years ago Borgen helped redefine the global television landscape, showing that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are immensely proud to partner with DR and the whole creative team to bring this worldwide phenomenon back.”
It is currently unclear if other Borgen cast members from past seasons will return to the series, with Pilou Asbæk and Søren Malling having played key roles as Nyborg’s communications chief Kasper Juul and TV1 news editor Torben Friis respectively.
